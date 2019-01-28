iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Position Trimmed by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after buying an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 212,397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,936 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $188.62 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

