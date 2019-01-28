iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Holdings Cut by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 135.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,218,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,112 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $79,610,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,284,000 after purchasing an additional 145,937 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 202.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 134,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 257.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 172,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 124,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $145.97 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

