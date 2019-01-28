iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 454.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,190 shares in the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 995,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 304,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.89 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

