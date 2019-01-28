iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Stake Decreased by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $20,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.98 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub-stake-decreased-by-adviceperiod-llc.html.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.