iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) Shares Bought by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,711 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.21% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9,337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,570,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,180 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,330,000. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 312,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 516,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,765,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,369,000.

EWW stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 393,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,184. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

