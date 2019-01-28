Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently:

1/18/2019 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/16/2019 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/15/2019 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

1/15/2019 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Vertical Group from $86.00 to $59.00.

1/3/2019 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.11 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

12/31/2018 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders. However, Albemarle is facing headwinds associated with higher expected tax rate in 2018 and challenges in bromine and catalysts units. Moreover, a significant rise in capital spending is expected to hurt its free cash flows this year. It has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

12/20/2018 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders.”

12/18/2018 – Albemarle had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

12/17/2018 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2018 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders. However, Albemarle is facing headwinds associated with higher expected tax rate in 2018 and challenges in bromine and catalysts units. Moreover, a significant rise in capital spending is expected to hurt its free cash flows this year. Albemarle has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

12/13/2018 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders.”

12/10/2018 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.50 price target on the stock.

12/9/2018 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.32 price target on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders. However, Albemarle is facing headwinds associated with higher expected tax rate in 2018 and challenges in bromine and catalysts units. Moreover, a significant rise in capital spending is expected to hurt its free cash flows this year. Albemarle has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

12/5/2018 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders.”

12/3/2018 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $76.94. 8,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.89 and a 12 month high of $118.83.

Get Albemarle Co alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $249,220.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,305.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $645,309. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 55,259.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,285,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,635 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $142,933,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $107,900,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,896,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,873,000 after acquiring an additional 565,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $29,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.