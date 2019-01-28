Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2019 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Juniper is optimistic about expanding partnerships with firms like Nutanix and Ericsson as this will give it competitive advantage over alternative offerings. The company is well positioned to gain incremental market share as enterprise customers aim to upgrade their networks. It is in the early stages of ramping several important innovations, such as Contrail Enterprise Multicloud and the SPC3 line cards for its high end SRX firewall. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months on average. However, uncertain global macro environment and anticipation of potentially weak investment patterns among customers remain major headwinds for Juniper. The company faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products. Juniper is also exposed to stringent budget activities of the U.S. government, which adversely affect its fundamentals.”

1/23/2019 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Juniper is optimistic about new and expanding partnerships with firms like Nutanix and Ericsson as this will give it competitive advantage over alternative offerings, while remaining bullish about the potential of MX5G offerings. The company is introducing the industry’s first 400-gig product and is well positioned to gain incremental market share as cloud, service provider and enterprise customers aim to upgrade their networks in a bid to support the incremental growth in data traffic. Juniper is in the early stages of ramping several important innovations, such as Contrail Enterprise Multicloud and the SPC3 line cards for its high end SRX firewall. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, the company faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products.”

1/17/2019 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Juniper is optimistic about expanding partnerships with firms like Nutanix and Ericsson as this will give it competitive advantage over alternative offerings. The company is well positioned to gain incremental market share as enterprise customers aim to upgrade their networks. It is in the early stages of ramping several important innovations, such as Contrail Enterprise Multicloud and the SPC3 line cards for its high end SRX firewall. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, uncertain global macro environment and anticipation of potentially weak investment patterns among customers remain major headwinds for Juniper. The company faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products. Juniper is exposed to stringent budget activities of the U.S. government, which adversely affect its fundamentals.”

1/16/2019 – Juniper Networks was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2019 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Juniper is optimistic about new and expanding partnerships with firms like Nutanix and Ericsson as this will give it competitive advantage over alternative offerings, while remaining bullish about the potential of MX5G offerings. The company is introducing the industry’s first 400-gig product and is well positioned to gain incremental market share as cloud, service provider and enterprise customers aim to upgrade their networks in a bid to support the incremental growth in data traffic. Juniper is in the early stages of ramping several important innovations, such as Contrail Enterprise Multicloud and the SPC3 line cards for its high end SRX firewall. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, the company faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products.”

12/31/2018 – Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Juniper remains bullish about the potential of MX5G offerings, which it plans to begin shipping early next year. The company is on the verge of introducing the industry’s first 400-gig product and is well positioned to gain incremental market share as cloud, service provider and enterprise customers aim to upgrade their networks in a bid to support the incremental growth in data traffic. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. The company faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products. Also, uncertain global macro environment and strengthening dollar could restrict its revenue growth over the long term.”

12/20/2018 – Juniper Networks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Juniper Networks is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.17. 93,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

In related news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,253.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 55,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

