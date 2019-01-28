InvestFeed Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. InvestFeed has a market cap of $331,340.00 and $41.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestFeed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.01866684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00195775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00201604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000039 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed launched on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestFeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.