Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PTE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at National Securities

Investment analysts at National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSE:PTE) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 71.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 62,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,041. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $41.22.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSE:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc operates as commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.