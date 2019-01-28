Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,810,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,415,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,413,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,868,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 622,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 359,362 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$20.81 on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,438. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd.

