Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ) Shares Sold by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,532 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 13.6% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000.

Shares of BSCJ opened at $21.10 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

