Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.85. Interpace Diagnostics Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 564914 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXG shares. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

The stock has a market cap of $24.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 64.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

