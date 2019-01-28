Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.85. Interpace Diagnostics Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 564914 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on IDXG shares. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.17.
The stock has a market cap of $24.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.21.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.
About Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)
Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.