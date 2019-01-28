Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Receives $155.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICPT. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $78,802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,095,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,462,380.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $192,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 814,130 shares of company stock valued at $85,352,325. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.68.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 202.93% and a negative return on equity of 645.54%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.32 EPS for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.

