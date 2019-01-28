Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Interactive Brokers’ shares have marginally underperformed the industry over the past year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2018 results were adversely impacted by decline in revenues and higher costs. While low level of compensation expenses, development of proprietary software and rise in emerging market customers continue to support its profitability, the company’s high dependence on IBG remains a major concern. Also, mounting non-interest expenses will likely hamper bottom-line growth to some extent. Further, a stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential for the stock.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $50.56 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Milan Galik purchased 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,062,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,693,000 after acquiring an additional 168,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,611,000 after buying an additional 328,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,876,000 after buying an additional 315,546 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5,430.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

