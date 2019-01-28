Insider Selling: Troilus Gold Corp (TLG) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Troilus Gold Corp (CVE:TLG) insider Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,901,750.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLG shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Troilus Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Troilus Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

