Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Waste Management comprises about 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,985.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $765,381.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $78.39 and a one year high of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

