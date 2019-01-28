Inlet Private Wealth LLC Invests $900,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stock

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 80.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, December 17th. CIBC began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/inlet-private-wealth-llc-invests-900000-in-suncor-energy-inc-su-stock.html.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.