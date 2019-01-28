Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unilever NV (UN)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 333,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

