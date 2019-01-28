Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 620 Shares of Cigna Holding Co (CI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Holding Co (NYSE:CI) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $1,819,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2,281.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $196.28 on Monday. Cigna Holding Co has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. Cigna had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Holding Co will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cigna from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.80.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $42,378.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $5,160,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

