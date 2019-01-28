Infosys Ltd (INFY) Stake Lifted by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 60,225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 120,450 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,879,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,696,000 after acquiring an additional 647,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

INFY stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 24th. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

