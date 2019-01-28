Incyte (INCY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2019 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2019 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

1/23/2019 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Incyte suffered a setback with failure of the phase III ECHO-301 study, evaluating epacadostat in combination with Keytruda. Further, the approval of the 4mg dose of baricitinib is doubtful. Moreover, Incyte’s dependence on only Jakafi is a concern as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far. Meanwhile, Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi continues to maintain momentum for the company as the underlying patient demand for the drug remains strong. Incyte’s sNDA, seeking a label expansion of Jakafi for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute GVHD, has been accepted for Priority Review by the FDA. The agency has set a target action date of Feb 24, 2019. An approval will further boost sales. The recent FDA approval of Olumiant 2 mg, for which Incyte received a milestone payment from Lilly, is a positive.”

1/23/2019 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2019 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

1/15/2019 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

1/10/2019 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/9/2019 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/3/2019 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2018 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi continues to maintain momentum for the company as the underlying patient demand for the drug remains strong. Incyte’s sNDA, seeking a label expansion of Jakafi for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute GVHD, has been accepted for Priority Review by the FDA. The agency has set a target action date of Feb 24, 2019. An approval will further boost sales. The recent FDA approval of Olumiant 2 mg, for which Incyte received a milestone payment from Lilly, is a positive. However, Incyte suffered a setback with failure of the phase III ECHO-301 study, evaluating epacadostat in combination with Keytruda. Further, the approval of the 4mg dose of baricitinib is doubtful. Moreover, Incyte’s dependence on only Jakafi is a concern as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

12/11/2018 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2018 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi continues to maintain momentum for the company as the underlying patient demand for the drug remains strong. Incyte’s sNDA, seeking a label expansion of Jakafi for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute GVHD, has been accepted for Priority Review by the FDA. The agency has set a target action date of Feb 24, 2019. An approval will further boost sales. The recent FDA approval of Olumiant 2 mg, for which Incyte received a milestone payment from Lilly, is a positive. However, Incyte suffered a setback with failure of the phase III ECHO-301 study, evaluating epacadostat in combination with Keytruda. Further, the approval of the 4mg dose of baricitinib is doubtful. Moreover, Incyte’s dependence on only Jakafi is a concern as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

12/9/2018 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/3/2018 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.62. 16,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,628. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 125.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $96.33.

Get Incyte Co alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 15,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,191,623.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,106.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,354 shares of company stock worth $5,166,624 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,894,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Incyte by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,804,000 after buying an additional 691,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,095,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,778,000 after buying an additional 613,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 462,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,615,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 330,895 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.