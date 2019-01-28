Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Holdings Raised by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 249.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,272 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,829 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.7% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $31,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Illumina by 1,325.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.86, for a total value of $419,763.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,561.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,158,525.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,678,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.84.

ILMN stock opened at $293.88 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $207.51 and a one year high of $372.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

