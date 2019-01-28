Illumina (ILMN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $296.53 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.84.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $293.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Illumina has a 52 week low of $207.51 and a 52 week high of $372.61.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.53, for a total value of $1,001,649.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,158,525.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.85, for a total value of $652,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,404 shares of company stock worth $17,678,662. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Illumina by 1,325.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

