ILCoin (ILC) Market Cap Hits $0.00

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,438.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 67.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00032217 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000477 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,068,132,568 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, C-CEX, Graviex, IDAX and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.