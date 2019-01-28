iBTC Market Capitalization Tops $18,003.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 62.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One iBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. During the last week, iBTC has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. iBTC has a total market cap of $18,003.00 and $106.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.01892534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00201464 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00202076 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029263 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000041 BTC.

iBTC Token Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,766,233 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

