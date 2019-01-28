Huntington National Bank Sells 5,765 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 625.9% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,015 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 532.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 56.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,850,000 after acquiring an additional 674,058 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4,365.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 425,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $58,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,553. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

