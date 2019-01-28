Huntington National Bank Sells 210 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $5,159,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $97.84. 61,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

