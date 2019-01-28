Huntington Bancshares’ (HBAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Vining Sparks

Vining Sparks restated their buy rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

“Our “Strong Buy” rating assumes continued double-digit earnings per share growth along with a higher return- on-tangible common equity should allow HBAN to return to trading above 225% of its price-to-tangible book value. This valuation, coupled with tangible book value growth and a 4.1% dividend yield could produce a total shareholder return of 35% by year-end 2019E.”,” Vining Sparks’ analyst commented.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $624,633.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $70,034.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,235.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6,415.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,265,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,804,000 after buying an additional 2,230,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $31,742,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $29,531,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 119.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,091,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 1,681,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,753,000 after buying an additional 1,366,857 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.