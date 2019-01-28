H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.38

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.38 and last traded at C$22.26, with a volume of 210945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.15.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In related news, insider Laurence A. Lebovic sold 5,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.05, for a total value of C$105,269.00.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest fully internalized real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.2 billion at September 30, 2018. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 41 million square feet.

