Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 229 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.49. 1,902,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,577. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

