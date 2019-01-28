Hills Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,400,000 after purchasing an additional 701,827 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,772,000 after purchasing an additional 145,370 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $2,098,797.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,795.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 54,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $7,139,758.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,510 shares of company stock worth $44,856,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

NYSE EL traded up $3.35 on Monday, reaching $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hills Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/hills-bank-trust-co-boosts-stake-in-estee-lauder-companies-inc-el.html.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.