Hershey (HSY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.79.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Hershey has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $111.81.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd W. Tillemans bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.32 per share, for a total transaction of $214,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,426.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $162,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $484,095. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hershey by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.