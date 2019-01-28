Hershey Co (HSY) Stake Lessened by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,694,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,829,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,235,000 after acquiring an additional 580,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 311,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after acquiring an additional 270,092 shares during the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd W. Tillemans bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.32 per share, for a total transaction of $214,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,426.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $484,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,109. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

