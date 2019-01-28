Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 598.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 87,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 116.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 49.4% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,641,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,056,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 78.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

