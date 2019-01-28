Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 6,800 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,544,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 566,212 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,884,000 after purchasing an additional 416,456 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,986,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,345,000 after purchasing an additional 343,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,701,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $147.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

