Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTBK. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $590.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 2,828 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,658.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,029.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,418 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $150,227.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $991,461.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,001 shares of company stock valued at $451,637. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 131,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 180,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

