Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 81.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,859,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,991,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,175 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 143.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,320,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,740,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,992,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,799,669,000 after acquiring an additional 949,799 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays set a $59.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $47.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

TJX opened at $48.87 on Monday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/hemenway-trust-co-llc-raises-stake-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.