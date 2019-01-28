Helium Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $16.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00004452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016129 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00031829 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005868 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00001507 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005401 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 9,757,156 coins and its circulating supply is 9,393,776 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.