Heartland Express (HTLD) Given “Hold” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. Stephens currently has a $21.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.57.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of HTLD opened at $19.85 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Heartland Express by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Heartland Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Heartland Express by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.