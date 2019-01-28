Head-To-Head Survey: Criteo (CRTO) versus Innerscope Hearing Technologies (INND)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Innerscope Hearing Technologies (OTCMKTS:INND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Criteo alerts:

This table compares Criteo and Innerscope Hearing Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 4.50% 12.98% 8.27% Innerscope Hearing Technologies N/A N/A N/A

81.3% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Criteo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Criteo and Innerscope Hearing Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 10 5 0 2.25 Innerscope Hearing Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo presently has a consensus target price of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.92%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than Innerscope Hearing Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Criteo and Innerscope Hearing Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.30 billion 0.73 $91.21 million $1.63 15.26 Innerscope Hearing Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Innerscope Hearing Technologies.

Summary

Criteo beats Innerscope Hearing Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. The company's Criteo Engine solutions also consist of kinetic design that assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, it provides real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; and consulting services in business intelligence and analytics. It serves companies in the digital retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Innerscope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. provides a line of hearable and wearable personal sound amplifier products and applications on the iOS and Android markets in the direct-to-consumer markets. It also operates an audiological hearing aid retail clinic in Roseville, California. InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. has a joint development and distribution agreement with Erchonia Corporation LLC to conduct FDA clinical research and trials for the purpose of obtaining 510k FDA-clearances for devices, technologies, methods, and techniques used in the treatment of hearing related conditions and disorders, including tinnitus, sensorineural hearing loss, central auditory processing disorders, dizziness, vertigo, balance disorders, and Meniere's disease. The company was formerly known as Innerscope Advertising Agency, Inc. and changed its name to InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. in August 2017. InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.