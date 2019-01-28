Head to Head Comparison: Grown Rogue International (NVSIF) & Digimarc (DMRC)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:NVSIF) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -1018.39, indicating that its stock price is 101,939% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Digimarc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $20,000.00 37.66 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Digimarc $25.21 million 9.27 -$25.77 million ($2.44) -8.05

Grown Rogue International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grown Rogue International and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Digimarc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digimarc has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.93%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International N/A N/A -2,075.00% Digimarc -157.82% -45.20% -42.18%

Summary

Digimarc beats Grown Rogue International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue Unlimited, LLC manufactures and sells drugs made of cannabis seeds. The company is based in Portland, Oregon.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. It also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. The company's solutions identify, track, manage, and protect content; and enable new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

