Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 17.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 135,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 477,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 51,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $50.77 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/harvest-group-wealth-management-llc-reduces-stake-in-schwab-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-schz.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.