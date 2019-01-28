Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on February 28th

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th.

Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC opened at $22.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $706.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners lowered Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/hanmi-financial-corp-hafc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-24-on-february-28th.html.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.