Hanesbrands (HBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hanesbrands have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has long been struggling with soft Innerwear sales, which continued to remain a headwind during the third quarter of 2018. Moreover, results were hit by currency headwinds, which along with impacts from Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy compelled management to tighten its earnings outlook. Incidentally, currency fluctuations are now expected to have greater impact on net sales. Nevertheless, yielding buyouts and robust organic sales have been upsides to the company’s performance. It has also been gaining from strong International presence. Markedly, these factors along with contributions from Bras N Things and Alternative Apparel drove the company’s top line in third-quarter 2018. Organic sales in the said period, were backed by robust Champion sales that fueled performance of Activewear and International units.”

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

HBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.28. 2,060,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,191. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 85.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,343.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,079 and sold 77,803 shares valued at $1,171,521. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.