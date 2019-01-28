Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 350 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 504.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,787,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,768,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,357,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,339,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Broadcom to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.14. The stock had a trading volume of 134,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,723 shares of company stock worth $24,926,174 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

