Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $4.88 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 4.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,488 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lam Research by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 107,151 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.35.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $165.11. 127,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,855. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.88. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

