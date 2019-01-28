Guinness Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 416,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Danaher by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 66,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 126.8% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $106.33 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $3,739,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $5,430,930.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,269,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.23.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

