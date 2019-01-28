GTY Technology (GTYH) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.30

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 505,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $5,129,038.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in GTY Technology by 39.8% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 588,697 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 324.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 324,800 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 244,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 717,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter.

About GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating business in the technology industry, including software and services.

