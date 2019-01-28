Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $781,000 Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHGE. HSBC decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Shares of BHGE stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 134,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director Electric Co General sold 101,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $2,273,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

