Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Unilever NV (UN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 2.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,428,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,366,000 after purchasing an additional 261,737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 294,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/greenwood-gearhart-inc-has-7-97-million-holdings-in-unilever-nv-un.html.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.